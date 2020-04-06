New MD of Aldi is to lead their Covid-19 response

Aldi has confirmed the position of Niall O’Connor as Group Managing Director of the supermarket chain.

A native of Cork, he was appointed to the position in late 2019 and has spent recent months with other colleagues across the global Aldi operation in preparation for his new position.

He will assume overall responsibility for all of Aldi’s activities in Ireland. O’Connor was appointed Group Buying Director in 2010, leading Aldi’s buying and marketing teams.

Most recently, as Managing Director of the Mitchelstown region, he was responsible for the operation of Aldi’s business across Munster and Connacht.

Among his first responsibilities, O’Connor will lead the 4,000 Aldi staff through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aldi recently applied a 10% bonus payment for staff, shortened payment terms for suppliers and launched a recruitment drive for additional staff.

Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi UK & Ireland said: “Niall has made a huge contribution during his tenure at Aldi, developing our Irish buying team and leading our Mitchelstown Region store teams through dynamic growth.

His appointment as Group Managing Director Ireland is a major step forward in positioning Aldi Ireland for further success in the years ahead.”