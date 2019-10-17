New Marine Institute boss appointed

Dr Paul Connolly has been named as CEO of the Marine Institute, state agency for marine research, technology development and innovation.

He is director of Fisheries and Ecosystems Advisory Services (FEAS) at the Marine Institute, leading more than 80 scientists and staff to give scientific advice on the sustainable exploitation of fisheries resources and marine ecosystems.

Dr Connolly is a former president of the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas (ICES), a network of 20 countries providing impartial scientific advice on sustainability goals.

He replaces Dr Peter Heffernan, who is retiring after 27 years as CEO.

Dr Connolly has chaired the quarterly meetings of the Irish Fisheries Science Research Partnership (IFSRP) which was established by the Agriculture Minister in 2008. He led the development of the ICES Strategic Plan (2014-18), while he also led the Marine Institute’s role in developing Harnessing Our Ocean Wealth, Ireland’s integrated marine plan.