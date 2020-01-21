News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New Manchester route announced for Kerry airport

New Manchester route announced for Kerry airport
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 01:14 PM

A new Kerry Airport to Manchester route has been announced.

Ryanair will operate the service to the UK twice a week from the end of March.

The flights will depart and return on Thursdays and Sundays.

"We have worked closely with Ryanair to secure this important new route which we believe will be a success and a welcome addition to our schedule of flights," said John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport.

"Manchester has long been the most sought-after destination among passengers and the introduction of the new service between Kerry and Manchester heading into the summer season will have a positive economic impact on a range of sectors in the county.”

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said that customers in Kerry can now book flights to Manchester as far out as October 2020.

READ MORE

Over 1m people visited whiskey distilleries and brand homes in 2019, figures show

More on this topic

This New York ‘bread and breakfast’ hotel suite is a carb-lover’s dreamThis New York ‘bread and breakfast’ hotel suite is a carb-lover’s dream

Yoga, massage and embracing nature – why Thailand could be your happy placeYoga, massage and embracing nature – why Thailand could be your happy place

Flybe 'in rescue talks over collapse risk'Flybe 'in rescue talks over collapse risk'

Quiz: Can you guess the country from its well known tourist attractions?Quiz: Can you guess the country from its well known tourist attractions?

TOPIC: Travel

More in this Section

British bosses increasingly worried by climate change – surveyBritish bosses increasingly worried by climate change – survey

Apple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plansApple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plans

Kerry Airport increases passenger numbers despite BrexitKerry Airport increases passenger numbers despite Brexit

Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737


Lifestyle

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »