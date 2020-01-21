New Manchester route announced for Kerry airport

A new Kerry Airport to Manchester route has been announced.

Ryanair will operate the service to the UK twice a week from the end of March.

The flights will depart and return on Thursdays and Sundays.

"We have worked closely with Ryanair to secure this important new route which we believe will be a success and a welcome addition to our schedule of flights," said John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport.

"Manchester has long been the most sought-after destination among passengers and the introduction of the new service between Kerry and Manchester heading into the summer season will have a positive economic impact on a range of sectors in the county.”

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said that customers in Kerry can now book flights to Manchester as far out as October 2020.