New Limerick tourism body is formed in response to Covid-19

Tourism industry representatives in Limerick are joining forces to establish a Tourism Taskforce to provide a co-ordinated response to the challenges faced by the industry as well as longer-term planning for enhancing tourism development in the region.

Limerick City Wild Atlantic Way Gateway Group, Ballyhoura Fáilte and West Limerick Tourism, as well as Limerick City and County Council, Fáilte Ireland and the local development companies Ballyhoura Development and West Limerick Resources make up the new body.

It will act as a single unified voice for the tourism industry in Limerick, monitor, review and assist in the implementation of existing tourism strategies and develop collaboration between local stakeholders.

The Limerick Tourism Taskforce will be co-chaired by Denise Brazil from The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe on Bedford Row, Limerick and John Fitzgerald from The Kennedy Rooms in Bruff.

"In driving stronger communication and collaboration between the individual stakeholder tourism groups already in place, we can ensure that Limerick as a tourism destination is not only better connected and but has one voice," Denis Brazil said.

Miriam Kennedy from Fáilte Ireland said they have been working closely with the tourism and hospitality industry to navigate the Covid-19 crisis and support businesses to re-open safely and effectively.

"As the National Tourism Development Authority, we support the new Limerick Tourism Taskforce which will ensure that we are all working as collaboratively as we can for the recovery of the tourism sector in Limerick.”

The establishment of the Tourism Taskforce, which will be led by the tourism industry, will also assist with implementing of short to medium term priorities as the tourism sector aims to minimise the impact from the ongoing global pandemic.