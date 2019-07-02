News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New levy proposed on slaughtered or exported pigs

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 09:43 AM

There are plans for a new 4 cent levy for every pig slaughtered or exported.

The proposals will be brought before the Oireachtas agriculture committee today.

If they are given the green light this afternoon, the proposals would be brought to the Dáil and Seanad for the all-clear.

Sinn Féin's agriculture spokesman, Martin Kenny, says the levy would help to maintain high standards of pig-health.

"It would go toward research into better animal health and husbandry," said Mr Kenny.

"It would ensure that we can provide the best possible product to the consumer.

"It would ensure that the pig industry is isolated from some of the problems that we have in other parts of the world such as swine flu and various issues that have decimated the pig industry particularly in China.

"So it is a foolproof measure just to ensure that we are ahead of the curve in respect of that."

