NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

New legislation will give gift vouchers a five-year expiration date

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 01:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys has published legislation that will give gift vouchers a five-year expiration date.

The legislation will also prevent companies from insisting that the full amount in the voucher must be spent in one transaction.

The legislation will not apply retrospectively, however.

The company behind One4All, The Gift Voucher Shop, have welcomed the legislation.

READ MORE: Overseas tourists to Ireland up 7% however 'Brexit remains a concern'

"We welcome the bill which will bring in a minimum expiry date of five years for gift vouchers, ban the requirement for gift vouchers to be spent in one transaction, and ban the cancellation of gift vouchers – or the imposition of charges – where the recipient’s name is registered incorrectly," GVS said in a statement.

With the last shopping weekend before Christmas coming up, GVS is encouraging all consumers to use their outstanding gift cards 'to help ease the financial burden of the festive period'. The multi-store cards accepted in 8,500 retail stores nationwide.


KEYWORDS

One4AllChristmas Shopping

Related Articles

Gift vouchers to have minimum expiry date of five years under proposed legislation

Coming home — Day 1: Three groups of emigrants talk about coming home to Ireland for good

Move over John Lewis, UL students have made the most touching Christmas video

Charity appeal reveals surge in calls from parents struggling to make ends meet

More in this Section

Gatwick travel chaos: What are consumers entitled to?

Overseas tourists to Ireland up 7% however 'Brexit remains a concern'

British Irish Chamber of Commerce welcomes Government Brexit plan but say EU needs 'uniform relief measures'

Employment monitor shows rise in demand for staff in certain sectors affected by Brexit


Lifestyle

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »