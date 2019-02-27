New law firm to double size in Cork

Cork-based business law firm ReganWall launched today with the announcement of six new roles over the next six months in direct response to increased mergers and acquisitions activity.

Partner Kieran Regan said that the company is forecasting growth of 100% over the next six months.

“From speaking to entrepreneurs, we sensed a great deal of frustration regarding the over-specialisation of the larger firms.

"We are offering a different kind of lawyer, who is a trusted adviser across the corporate and commercial spectrum.”

ReganWall employs six people in their new offices in Cork City's Quarter, and its clients include Zenith Technologies, Mainline Group and Ditchley Group.

Managing Partner Adrian Wall said ReganWall saw a gap in the market for a dedicated business law firm with a modern approach.

"In particular, healthcare and life sciences companies with extensive intellectual property and blue chip customer lists are being acquired or invested in by corporates and financial institutions with a global reach.

"We have significant experience of these types of complex transactions and a track record of delivering first class results for out clients."