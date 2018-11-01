New ILC Dover production facility to create 70 jobs in Cork

ILC Dover has announced its expansion with a new facility in Blarney, Co Cork which is set to create 70 jobs over two years.

The global leader in flexible containment solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry said it is expanding its Irish production footprint and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Artists impression of the Blarney ILC Dover site set for use in early 2019.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to see ILC Dover expand its footprint in Cork. Ireland’s reputation as a centre of manufacturing excellence continues to grow, due to our experience in this area but also the availability of talent and skills required to manage outsourced production on an international scale.

Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for companies like ILC Dover to grow their operations and I look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership developing.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said:

"I welcome the news that this global leader in flexible containment solutions is to expand its production capabilities in Blarney creating up to 70 jobs.

Manufacturing excellence in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals is a hallmark of Ireland's success in the sector and is one of the primary reasons as to why Ireland is home to 10 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies.

The building will be ready for use in the early months of next year and will be outfitted with 4,000 square feet of ISO 7 cleanroom capacity and 6,500 square feet of Class 8, both dedicated to the company’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product lines.

When at full production, the company expects to hire 60 to 70 new ILC Dover employees.

The roles will include management, production, quality, design and support. For more information, visit the ILC Dover Career Center. The company’s original operation in County Cork will be relocated to the Blarney site as part of the expansion project.

Fran DiNuzzo, CEO of ILC Dover.

ILC Dover President and CEO Fran DiNuzzo expressed enthusiasm about the new launch:

The expansion of our production capabilities in Ireland will allow us to better serve our global customer base and strengthen our position as the leading single-use powder handling solutions provider to the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical marketplace.

- Digital Desk