New IFA President takes over as AGM highlights Brexit and climate as main issues facing farmers

The new IFA President Tim Cullinan met the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission offices in Dublin this morning to discuss Brexit.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 01:23 PM

Tim Cullinan has taken over as the 16th President of the Irish Farmers Association at its AGM in Dublin today.

Brexit, climate change and investment are some of the main issues being highlighted at the association's 65th annual general meeting.

Members are insisting that the next government protects their livelihoods and takes into account their concerns when dealing with climate change.

Chris Hill, a farmer from Co. Wicklow, said there are many issues that need to be addressed.

Mr Hill said: "The biggest single issue facing farmers in general is income, but that is tied into a whole lot of other things like the environment and regulation.

"Brexit is hanging over us the last two-and-a-half years, we do need a very strong position from our government that will be elected next week that will defend the Irish interests in negotiations that will happen over the next however long it is."

