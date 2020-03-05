New hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demand

Cork-based manufacturer, Cosmetic Creations, has launched a new hand sanitiser, Airmedica.

The Irish manufacturer launched large-scale production of new hand sanitiser in direct response to increased demand created by the coronavirus.

The company is organising to deliver up to 2.5 million units, at up to 80,000 units per week in order to demand and 40% of potential produced units have been confirmed.

Aiden Corcoran, Owner and CEO of Cosmetic Creations, said: “We have been contacted by both the public and private sectors, to deliver a high volume of hand sanitisers with a short turnaround time."

Following recent investment in our Cork campus, we have expanded our capacity, and are working to meet this immediate need.

“We are fortunate to have an agile team, who have been hard at work, formulating and testing this product and ensuring we have the resources to manufacture and distribute, nationally and internationally.”

Cosmetic Creations say they are the only manufacturing company in Ireland, which due to their equipment and output capacity, can deliver to this scale and timeframe.

Cosmetic Creations have been expanding into the growing national pharmaceutical market.

In recent months, the company has invested in advanced formulation and manufacturing technologies, significantly expanding their output capacity.

In November 2019, Cosmetic Creations announced 90 jobs were to be created between its operations in Cork and Mayo, following an investment of €7.5million into the company.