New Geo-blocking rules lift restriction on accessing websites

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 01:51 PM

Online shoppers will no longer be restricted from accessing websites based on their location.

New Geo-blocking regulation takes effect for Irish businesses and consumers today.

The laws mean that all consumers in the EU will now have the same rights to access a trader's goods and services on the same terms.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, said: “The Geo-blocking Regulation represents another important gain for Irish consumers from Ireland’s implementation of the Digital Single Market Strategy. It creates a clear, transparent and stable legal environment for online Business-to-Consumer service providers and their business users.

"With the commencement of the Geo-blocking Regulation Irish consumers will now enjoy increased price transparency as they will be able to compare offerings across the entire EU to access the best prices and sales conditions.

"It also provides Member States with the necessary structures, powers and procedures to ensure that national enforcement authorities can deal effectively with widespread infringements of consumer protection laws which carry the risk of harming consumer welfare on a wide scale.”


