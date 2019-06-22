New five year visa for Chinese tourists visiting Ireland set to boost tourism

A new five-year multi-entry visa option has been announced for Chinese tourists and business people.

The scheme, which will be available from the 1st of July, aims to make it easier for them to travel between Ireland and China.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it'll hopefully encourage more Chinese people to come to Ireland

"Of course we're very keen to mark Ireland as a tourist destination for Chinese people.

We have daily flights now between Ireland and China.

"I think with this ease of the visa bureaucracy, we'll be in a position to attract far more tourists from China to Ireland."