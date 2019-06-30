News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New electric cars must be fitted with noise devices to protect pedestrians

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 10:16 AM

All new electric vehicles must be fitted with a noise-emitting device to alert other road users to their presence.

The European Union rule came into force on Monday following concern that vehicles without a petrol or diesel engine are too quiet, putting pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users at risk because they do not realise they are approaching.

New types of quiet electric and hybrid vehicles with four wheels must now be fitted with an acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) which will generate a sound similar to that made by a conventional engine.

This new requirement will give pedestrians added confidence when crossing the road

The AVAS must be activated when a vehicle is reversing or travelling below 12mph, but the driver will have the power to deactivate it if judged necessary.

Roads minister Michael Ellis said: “The Government wants the benefits of green transport to be felt by everyone, and understands the concerns of the visually impaired about the possible hazards posed by quiet electric vehicles.

“This new requirement will give pedestrians added confidence when crossing the road.”

The Government announced a plan last summer to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040.

Alternatively-fuelled vehicles such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids made up 6.6% of the new car market in May, compared with 5.6% during the same month in 2018.

- Press Association

More on this topic

BMW steps up electric car target to 700,000 by 2025

10 things to know if you're thinking of buying an electric car

Charging points key to igniting EV sales

More than 1,800 electric cars licensed this year

Electric carselectric vehiclesTOPIC: Electric Cars

More in this Section

Pubs remain black spot in rising retail sales figures

Eurozone inflation still well below ECB target

Providence Resources to seek compensation from State if oil drill ban passes into law

No-deal Brexit ‘would have severe impact on trade between Dublin and Holyhead’


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Ceramics, cushions and canvas

The youngest spends the journey scowling at me intoning how ‘all the other mums are on time’

Child watch: New service protects babysitters and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »