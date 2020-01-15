News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'New decade, new uniform': Aer Lingus unveil brand new uniform from Louise Kennedy

By Greg Murphy
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Aer Lingus has revealed its new look uniform which will be worn by cabin and ground crew.

The Louise Kennedy design, which will be worn by over 4000 staff from February 10, is the final stage of the airline's brand refresh.

Changes to the uniform include the addition of trouser and dress options, new jacket and coat designs for the male crew, and easy-care shirts and blouses for all.

Aer Lingus has said that for added comfort, garment materials have "a level of stretch and are designed to fit and flatter all body shapes and sizes".

Bid to ensure unfettered trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit

Speaking about the collaboration, Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy said she was "honoured" to design Aer Lingus' new uniform.

She said: "The brief from the airline was very clear and we were confident we could deliver a modern and stylish capsule collection which would endure for several years.

"The results reflect extensive engagement and inputs from the ground and cabin crew members.

She added: "Importantly, over the past two years, we had constant support from Aer Lingus to remain true to our designs that allowed for more uniform options and the use of innovative fabrics.”

