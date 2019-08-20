News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New chair named at IT firm Arkphire

By Joe Dermody
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Irish-owned IT solutions and managed services company, Arkphire, has appointed Paul Nannetti as chairman of the company’s board.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire delivers IT procurement solutions to customers across more than 90 countries.

Paul has a wealth of international experience in the Technology industry, having served until 2017 as a member of the Group Executive Committee of Capgemini, the global Consulting and IT Services organisation.

While at Capgemini, he held responsibility for several of the Group’s businesses.

Most recently he was group director of sales and portfolio, where he oversaw the development of the Group’s Digital offerings, and was then CEO of the Cloud Infrastructure Services Division.

Paul also worked with IBM and EY.

Commenting on Paul’s appointment, Paschal Naylor, CEO at Arkphire, said: “We are delighted to see Paul take up his position as Chairman of the Board at Arkphire.

“As a technology industry leader, Paul brings a wealth of international consulting and IT experience to Arkphire’s Board.

“We look forward to the contribution that Paul will make to strengthening Arkphire’s position as a global leader in IT solutions and managed services.”

Commenting on his appointment, Paul said: “I am honoured to be appointed to the position as Chairman of the Board at Arkphire.

“I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the management team as Arkphire continues upon its remarkable growth journey and international expansion. “

