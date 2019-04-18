NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New CEO for Crann Centre in Ballincollig

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 05:00 PM

The Crann Centre Ltd, a registered Irish charity, with a state-of-the-art centre in Ovens, Ballincollig Cork has appointed Padraig Mallon as chief executive.

Crann provides a range of programmes and supports designed and informed by people living with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, along with their families. Using innovative and evidence-based research from around the world, Crann is building a range of supports in-centre as well as in coordination with other organisations.

Its partners include Kerry Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association, The Cork Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Association, University College Cork, the American Fund for Charities, Indiana University, The Aspen Institute, the UNESCO Chair at the Institute of Technology Tralee and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Prior to joining Crann, Mr Mallon was CEO of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind for over 15 years. He previously worked with the UN Development Programme and was CEO of the Irish Examiner.

Kate Jarvey, founder and chair of the Crann Centre, welcomed Padraig to Crann. She added that the organisation had a great team and was well poised for growth with an experienced board, key partnerships and access to some of the best international practitioners and researchers in the areas in which Crann works.

www.cranncentre.ie

