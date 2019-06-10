New car sales down 7% on 2018

Since January, 73,781 new private cars have been sold in Ireland, a decrease of 7% on the same time last year.

Just over 9,100 new cars were licensed last month - a 2.5% drop compared to May 2018.

The most popular makes of new cars sold in Ireland are;

li]Volkswagen (1,141) Toyota (1,015)

Renault (674)

Opel (668)

Ford (610)

The top five car makes represent just 45% of all new cars sold in May 2019.

Only 47% of those cars sold in 2019 were diesel, down from 55.5% last year.

There were just over 1,800 new electric cars licensed between January and May of this year, compared to 490 in 2018.