New car sales down 7% on 2018

By Greg Murphy
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Since January, 73,781 new private cars have been sold in Ireland, a decrease of 7% on the same time last year.

Just over 9,100 new cars were licensed last month - a 2.5% drop compared to May 2018.

The most popular makes of new cars sold in Ireland are;

    li]Volkswagen (1,141)
  • Toyota (1,015)
  • Renault (674)
  • Opel (668)
  • Ford (610)

The top five car makes represent just 45% of all new cars sold in May 2019.

Only 47% of those cars sold in 2019 were diesel, down from 55.5% last year.

There were just over 1,800 new electric cars licensed between January and May of this year, compared to 490 in 2018.

TOPIC: Motors - News

