New car registrations up 13% in June

New car registrations are up 13% for the month of June, according to the latest statistics.

There were a total of 1,410 new car registrations in June this year compared to 1,248 for the same month in 2018.

According to official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, new car registrations for the year to date are down 7.4% (80,712) on the same period last year.

New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased by 72.7% this month when compared to June 2018 and are up 14.6% for the year to date.

Meanwhile, new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 8.4% on June 2018, with registrations year to date down 7.6%.

There has been a slight decrease of -1% on Imported Used Cars in June 2018 on the same month last year while year to date imports are 2.4% ahead of 2018.

New electric vehicles are continuing to grow month on month with a total of 1,954 EV cars registered so far this year.

This surpasses the total number of EV's registered for the entire of 2018 (1,233).

"Every county in Ireland has seen a reduction on last year, reflecting the uncertain trading environment arising from Brexit," said Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General.

"Today marks that start of the 192-registration period, which offers retailers some respite, and with a variety of competitive offers available, there should be a brief upturn in showroom activity.

"Many in the Industry are already turning their focus on October’s Budget, which coincides with Brexit.

"In the current fragile business context, SIMI is urging the Government to exercise extreme caution in dealing with motor-related taxation.

"The Motorist should not be burdened with an increase in taxation on new cars, as this will only further dampen demand."