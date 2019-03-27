NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New board appointees to Bord na gCon

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Marketer and advertiser Gary Brown and financial advisor Wayne McCarthy have been appointed as non-executive directors of Bord na gCon, the state-run greyhound industry authority.

Gary Brown is a board member of JWT Folk, a leading advertising agencies.

He has considerable expertise in marketing and advertising.

Wayne McCarthy is also a new appointment to the board.

He is in a senior management position at Permanent TSB with considerable experience in the financial sector.

The Government has also reappointed current board member Pat Creed, who previously held a number of executive roles with Bank of Ireland.

