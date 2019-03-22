New appointments in Ireland's busy jobs market.

The Irish recruitment scene is enjoying an upsurge in activity in recent times, as can been seen with this selection of new appointments and promotions.

Ger Alley has been appointed general manager of The Heritage Hotel & Spa, acquired by the FBD Hotels & Resorts group in January. He joins from The K Club in Kildare, where he was food and beverage director. He brings a wealth of hospitality and managerial experience, having held roles in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny; Trim Castle, Co Meath, The Hodson Bay, Co Athlone; and Kilashee House Hotel, Kildare. FBDH&R employs 700 people across its hotel and resort portfolio. It owns three hotels in Ireland, including The Heritage Hotel and Spa, Co Laois; Faithlegg Hotel, Co Waterford; and Castleknock Hotel, Dublin; as well as Sunset Beach Club and La Cala Resort in Costa Del Sol in Spain.

Mark Reynolds has been named as deputy managing director at estate agents Savills Ireland. This appointment comes as the current MD, Angus Potterton, is taking on a European role with the company. A Savills veteran, Mr Reynolds has spent 12 years as head of the development and consultancy division, and eight years in various departments of the business including retail, receiverships and consultancy both in Ireland and in London. His expertise lies in managing, evaluating and implementing proposals. He recently played a key role in the re-development in Dublin of Boland’s Mills to what is now known as Boland’s Quay, which recently sold to Google. He holds a BSc in Property Economics from DIT Bolton Street. He is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Desmond Collins has been appointed as a board member of Repak End of Life Tyres (ELT), Ireland’s tyre scheme. He joins as a manufacturer representative of Ireland’s tyre industry. Based in Brussels, he is Continental AG’s director of public affairs since 2012; he represents the firm on EU and global industry committees. He has also previously worked with tyre and rubber products manufacturer Bridgestone Europe as VP of European communications, PR, sales and marketing for Europe. Bridgestone is the world’s largest manufacturer of tyre and rubber products. Desmond is a graduate of College of Marketing in Design in Dublin and IMI.

Ciara Jordan has been named as an account director at Fuzion Communications. She comes from a non-profit and corporate communications background, working with organisations including Plan International and Goal Global. She also worked as a journalist for a number of national titles; she was an investigative journalist for the Medical Independent and a journalist for Irish Pharmacy News. She has worked as a media trainer and consultant, advising CEOs and senior management on crisis communications. She has also lectured in Mojo (mobile journalism) in Griffith College. She holds a BA in Economics, Politics and Sociology from NUIG.

Bernie Gray has been named as chair of state-owned commercial forestry business Coillte for a five-year period. She is a certified public accountant, with expertise in board governance, change management, HR, coaching and restructuring. She was chair of EirGrid, 2006-13. She held senior finance and HR roles with Eircom, 1984-2002, and was a worker director, 1988-92. She is currently a member of the accountability board of the civil service, the governing authority of DCU and the GAA national audit and risk committee. She holds a BSc in Public Administration from TCD and a diploma in Executive coaching from UCD. She is also a chartered director.

Flavio Piovesan has been appointed as a board member of Repak End of Life Tyres (ELT), Ireland’s tyre scheme. He joins the board as a manufacturer representative of the tyre industry. In 2014, he was appointed as the head of EMEA ELT and Circular Economy with Bridgestone, the world’s largest manufacturer of tyre and rubber products. His responsibilities include delivering on a Circular Economy towards Bridgestone’s goal of 100% sustainable materials. He previously moved to Rome to work for Bridgestone in 1989. His industry expertise spans 40 years, having begun his career with Goodyear Tyres in 1980. He was born in Latina, Italy., and is a graduate of chemistry from Istituto Tecnico Professionale “E. Mattei”. Repak ELT is a not-for-profit organisation, working under approval from the Department of Communication, Climate Action and Environment, to operate the compliance scheme for the environmental management of end of life waste tyres in Ireland.

Monika Crowley has been appointed as creative director of Maximum Media, the digital publishing company. She joins from JWT Folk, where she worked with clients including An Post, Irish Life, Vodafone, O2 and Brennan’s Bread. Reporting into CMO Paul Dunkin, she will lead on idea generation on the commercial side of the business, leading the creative output for all brand partnerships across the business. She will also work closely alongside the planning, client services, production and the editorial teams. She has previously worked as a freelance creative director and as a fine art print artist. She holds a degree in Visual Communications from NCAD.

Andrew Kavanagh has been appointed group sales and marketing manager for the FBD Hotel & Resorts portfolio. Formerly sales and marketing director at Castleknock Hotel for the past 11 years, he was a core part of the team that led Castleknock to win AA Irish Hotel of the Year 2013/2014, and the ‘Best Place to Stay in Leinster’ at the Gold Medal Awards 2018. He was also part of the team that oversaw the expansion of the Co Dublin hotel with 52 new bedrooms and a state-of-the-art spa, which opened in 2018. FBDH&R is solely owned by Farmer Business Developments following the acquisition of FBD Holdings plc’s 50% share in October 2015.