New appointees to ASAI board

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has appointed Ann Marie Lenihan and Clare Mulcahy to its board.

Ann Marie Lenihan is CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, while Clare Mulcahy is senior consumer protection manager at Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Ann Marie joins the ASAI board with immediate effect. The board consists of 15 members – the chairman and four advertiser members, four agency members and six media members.

Ann Marie has extensive experience in the Irish media sector. As CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, she sets the strategic direction and manages industry co-operation. She has held PR and marketing roles in the UK and South Africa. She is also a member of the board of News Media Europe and holds a degree in Psychology from UCD.

Clare Mulcahy has also been appointed to ASAI’s independent complaints committee. She has over 20 years’ experience in consumer protection regulation issues, and currently deals with escalated consumer queries in Ireland and in the EU, working on consumer protection legislation. She holds a degree in Law from TCD, a Masters in International Business from UCD and an MBA from TCD.

The complaints committee is a completely independent arm of the ASAI and is responsible for considering and dealing with complaints submitted by the public, by a member of the ASAI, by a Government Department or any other person or body of persons. The committee is made up of a range of experts from the advertising, media, education, consumer and marketing sectors.