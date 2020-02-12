News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Netherlands letter bombs blamed on extortionist who demanded payment in bitcoin

By Reuters
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Two letter bombs exploded at two separate locations in the Netherlands but nobody was hurt in the incidents, which police blamed on an extortionist who had demanded payment in bitcoin.

Both explosions were minor, one at an ABN Amro Bank's mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km in a mailroom of Japanese electronics group Ricoh, police said. 

No arrests have been made.

Dutch police say the motive for letter bombs was extortion, ANP News reported.

“The police believe the most likely scenario is that the letter discovered on Wednesday was one of several letter bombs sent to locations across the country,” police said in a statement, referring to the Amsterdam incident.

An employee in the Amsterdam sorting office heard a hissing sound as they were about to open a letter, city police said. 

“The employee threw the letter away and there was a small explosion,” the police said.

“Payment of bitcoins is required in the extortion letter,” they added.

Bitcoin is a digital currency whose payments can be difficult to trace.

ABN’s chief executive, Kees Van Dijkhuizen, said he had spoken to the employee who had handled the letter at the sorting centre on the western outskirts of Amsterdam.

“Good news is that he is not wounded, bad news, of course, is that these things happen and that our people have to deal with it,” Mr Dijkhuizen told reporters.

The second explosion in the southern town of Kerkrade, on the border with Germany, was at the offices of Ricoh. 

“Thankfully there were no injuries, but those involved are of course very shocked,” Ricoh said in a statement. 

The blast caused some damage and the facility was closed for forensic analysis, police said.

Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since early January, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. 

The previous letter bombs were all intercepted before they could go off.

Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service. 

- Reuters

