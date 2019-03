Netflix's decision to remove Kevin Spacey from House of Cards handed them a boost in their worldwide reputation.

The streaming service jumped 15 places to 9th in the most reputable companies in the world, according to The Reputations Institute.

Watchmakers Rolex topped the list for the fourth year in a row, followed by Lego and Disney.

The reputations of global companies went up by 0.9-points after a 1.4-point decline in 2018.