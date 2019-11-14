News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Netflix and Nickelodeon form multi-year deal, one day after Disney+ launch

By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series.

The news comes one day after Disney launched their new streaming service, Disney+.

The deal means Netflix can create more content based on the library of characters and new intellectual properties at Nickelodeon. The deal stems from previous collaborations between the two companies, including Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and upcoming specials based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb said: “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit.”

“We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins said:

Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal.

“The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially.

"The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

