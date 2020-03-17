Nespresso to close all UK and Ireland stores over Covid-19

Nespresso has announced it has closed all stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a statement on its website: “Given the evolving situation around Covid-19, we have taken the decision to temporarily close all of our Nespresso retail locations including our boutiques and those in our partner stores across UK & ROI.”

Other retailers are understood to be looking at their own options for keeping stores open.





READ MORE Joe Gill: Irish food firms take on the virus

Nespresso added: “The health and safety of our community, including our employees, customers, and partners, is our top priority. We will continue to pay all of our employees during this time.

“We will closely monitor the situation as it develops and will share further updates on our plans as soon as they are available.

“Right now, our thoughts are with the safety of our community and we look forward to sharing a coffee with you again soon.”

The company said it is continuing to accept online orders with deliveries taking place.