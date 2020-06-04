National Lottery profits jump by almost €4 million due to increased sales

Ireland's National Lottery increased sales of scratchcards and lotto tickets by almost €80 million last year leading to a profit of €8.9 million.

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) who operate the National Lottery announced its full-year results for 2019 with sales up to €884.5 million, from €805 million the previous year. Operating profits equated to €8.9 million in 2019, up from €5.1 million in 2018, reflecting increased sales in the year.

The online sales element grew by almost a third and last year 9.1% of tickets were purchased online. Lottery draw ticket sales increased to €586.7 million while scratch card and instant win games sales grew by 11% to €297.8 million.

The total raised for good causes last year was €251.6 million and €50.8m commission was paid to retailers in 2019. 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes directly to the Good Causes fund.

Speaking about the measures taken to protect the National Lottery throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Andrew Algeo, Chief Executive of PLI, said: “We extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes on all draws and certain scratch card games in order to encourage people to stay at home and our enhanced online product means players can avoid unnecessary journeys.”