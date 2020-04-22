News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Nando’s reopens restaurant kitchens to feed frontline workers

Nando’s reopens restaurant kitchens to feed frontline workers
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Nando’s has reopened the kitchens in some of its restaurants to help feed frontline healthcare workers.

The peri-peri chicken chain said seven of its city centre restaurants reopened their kitchens on Monday, after the chain shut all its sites in the face of the pandemic last month.

Four restaurants in London, two in Manchester and one in Dublin are firing up their grills again to make meals for workers and local charities.

The business said it will provide up to 1,700 free meals each day for medical staff, key workers at local hospitals and charities.

It said the restaurants will operate behind closed doors, with meals dropped off at hospitals every evening between 6pm and 9pm.

Each restaurant will work under strict health and safety measures while maintaining social distancing, the chain said.

The restaurants will each look to cook up to 250 meals a shift before delivering them.

Before closing operations, Nando’s donated 20,000 free meals to medical workers, and has offered a 20% discount to NHS workers in the UK for the past 20 years.

It will be the first time the group has reopened kitchens since it shut its UK sites on March 23, following the shutdown of restaurants, pubs and venues.

Last week, Burger King, KFC and Pret became some of the first chains in the country to announce they would reopen some stores for takeaway and delivery.

READ MORE

Ban on major public gatherings up to end of August will cost economy €85m

More on this topic

HIQA publishes analysis of alternative Covid-19 testing technology for use in IrelandHIQA publishes analysis of alternative Covid-19 testing technology for use in Ireland

Covid-19 vaccine possible for front-line staff by late winter, says UK researcherCovid-19 vaccine possible for front-line staff by late winter, says UK researcher

Retail outlets urged to use 'common sense' when admitting family groups to storesRetail outlets urged to use 'common sense' when admitting family groups to stores

Westlife concerts in Cork postponed to summer 2021Westlife concerts in Cork postponed to summer 2021


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

coronavirusNando'sNHSTOPIC: Coronavirus