NAMA projects overall profit of €4bn to exchequer

The National Asset Management Agency has reported an after-tax profit of €795 million for 2018.

It is the eighth year of profitability in a row and has enabled them to increase its projected lifetime to €4 bn.

The previos forecast had been €3.5bn,

NAMA has also funded or facilitated the delivery of over 14,000 new homes since the start of 2014, according to their Annual Report and Financial Statements which were released today.

Out of those, 10,00 were funded by NAMA.

Meanwhile, planning permission has been obtained for another 4,000 new homes.

NAMA Chairman Frank Daly said: "NAMA has come a long way in the 10 years since the announcement of its proposed establishment in April 2009.

