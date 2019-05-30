NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

NAMA projects overall profit of €4bn to exchequer

NAMA Chairman Frank Daly
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 11:50 AM

The National Asset Management Agency has reported an after-tax profit of €795 million for 2018.

It is the eighth year of profitability in a row and has enabled them to increase its projected lifetime to €4 bn.

The previos forecast had been €3.5bn,

NAMA has also funded or facilitated the delivery of over 14,000 new homes since the start of 2014, according to their Annual Report and Financial Statements which were released today.

Out of those, 10,00 were funded by NAMA.

Meanwhile, planning permission has been obtained for another 4,000 new homes.

NAMA Chairman Frank Daly said: "NAMA has come a long way in the 10 years since the announcement of its proposed establishment in April 2009.

"NAMA has come a long way in the 10 years since the announcement of its proposed establishment in April 2009."

READ MORE

US travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in Dublin

More on this topic

'We absolutely dread it', says sister of Siobhan Kearney as killer is considered for visits to his family

Pelicans transported from Prague Zoo to make London their home

Jess Glynne: Spice Girls sound complaints are a ‘load of rubbish’

Israel faces new elections after parliament dissolves itself

NAMATOPIC:

More in this Section

Newsagents association demands 'zero tolerance' in fight against crime in their sector

Michael Kors shares tumble after trimming sales projection

The politics of ‘merger’ plan between Fiat and Renault

€6.8m in pay for pub owners


Lifestyle

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »