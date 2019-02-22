MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

The taxi-hailing app MyTaxi is to change its name, for the second time in two years.

The app will become 'Free Now' later this year.

The company says the change is because its majority shareholder, Daimler, is joining forces with BMW.

We’ve exciting news 😍 We’re joining a new mobility brand family. This means we’re getting a new name and look, and will be changing our name to FREE NOW later this year. Check out more info https://t.co/zLGS3vfq9G #FREENOW pic.twitter.com/YjrA11MHZ9 — mytaxi Ireland (@mytaxi_ie) February 22, 2019

The app will automatically become Free Now through an update but there is no timeframe for the changeover.

They added that the merger will have no impact on customers data.