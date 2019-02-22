NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 11:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The taxi-hailing app MyTaxi is to change its name, for the second time in two years.

The app will become 'Free Now' later this year.

The company says the change is because its majority shareholder, Daimler, is joining forces with BMW.

The app will automatically become Free Now through an update but there is no timeframe for the changeover.

They added that the merger will have no impact on customers data.

