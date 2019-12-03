News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Musgrave clinches acquisition of Drinks Inc

Musgrave clinches acquisition of Drinks Inc
Musgrave CEO Chris Martin says Drinks Inc is an excellent fit.
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Musgrave, the wholesaler and SuperValu owner, confirmed it is near to completing the purchase of Belfast-based drinks distributor Drinks Inc.

It has appointed Kevin O’Leary as the new business director at the distributor while Drinks Inc owner Paul Camplisson will stay on as a consultant at the firm.

Musgrave won’t disclose the price it is has paid for the business. Drinks Inc earned a pre-tax profit of over £2.1m (€2.4m) on turnover of almost £66.3m, according to the accounts for the 12 months to the end of March 2018.

In the same financial year, Drinks Inc posted an after-tax profit £1.7m, down from over £2.5m a year before.

“As one of the fastest-growing drinks companies on the island of Ireland, Drinks Inc is an excellent strategic fit for Musgrave and will strengthen our existing offer to the market,” said Musgrave chief executive Chris Martin.

Mr Camplisson said Drinks Inc was one of the largest independent drinks distributors.

The Drinks Inc 2018 accounts show that at the end of March 2018 Irish- registered Roaring Water Bay Wines and Spirits was owed £2.9m by Drinks Inc.

The same accounts also showed that England-based Uisce Ard owed Drinks Inc £6m, at the same date.

READ MORE

Tourism industry must provide value for money , warn bosses

More on this topic

Food SMEs delay investment because of BrexitFood SMEs delay investment because of Brexit

Seán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant associationSeán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant association

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlookOliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

Shemas Eivers: Beware the inviting view of the vast data lake Shemas Eivers: Beware the inviting view of the vast data lake

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Seán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant associationSeán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant association

Food SMEs delay investment because of BrexitFood SMEs delay investment because of Brexit

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlookOliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

Tourism industry must provide value for money , warn bossesTourism industry must provide value for money , warn bosses


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »