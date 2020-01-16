News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork Airport contributed €904 million to the Irish economy after recording fourth year of passenger growth

By Alan Healy
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 09:03 AM

Cork Airport generated €904 million for the Irish economy last year, according to an economic impact study released today.

The report, conducted by global management consulting firm InterVISTAS Consulting, revealed Cork Airport contributed to the employment of 12,180 people in the country, earning a total of €457 million.

The findings of the study come as Cork Airport recorded a fourth consecutive year of growth in 2019, with passengers growing by 8% to 2.6 million.

It is now entering its fifth consecutive year of growth, with 2.7 million people forecasted to travel through the airport in 2020, up a further 5% on last year.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy said: “The last economic impact study of Cork Airport was conducted in 2015 and it is fantastic to see the airport’s positive contribution to the Irish economy is continuing to grow significantly."

"Not only does Cork Airport support 12,180 jobs locally, it also contributed €904 million to the Irish economy in 2019. This figure alone highlights just how crucial Cork Airport is to the economy here across the south of Ireland," he said.

InterVISTAS Consulting’s economic impact study also found Cork Airport’s connectivity score — an indicator of an airport’s access to the global air transport network — is the second-highest in the country.

Head of Aviation & Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport, Brian Gallagher said the range and density of Cork’s network provides the region with high levels of connectivity.

“Some of the world’s biggest companies choose to do business in Cork and the surrounding counties due to our exceptional connectivity."

