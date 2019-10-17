Munster is the location of choice for those in the Life Sciences sector

Helen Kelleher talks to Ken Murphy of CareerWise Recruitment

Munster it seems is the province of choice when it comes to choosing a place to live and work for those in the Life Sciences sector. Irish recruitment company, CareerWise Recruitment and UK-based CK Group, both specialists in scientific, clinical and technical recruitment together surveyed their technical and engineering candidates to check the latest trends in the Irish job market for the Live Sciences sector. Employing more than 30,000 people in Ireland and worth some €45 billion in exports the Life Sciences sector is a high-profile as well as an extremely important element of the Irish economy.

Their survey showed that Ireland has built up a hugely experienced workforce (45% have 10+ years of experience) and great confidence in the sector; 75% say they may change roles in 2019/20 – promotion and/or changing company. 83% said Brexit has not been a consideration when it comes to working in or relocating to Ireland. Quality of life, career opportunities and a vibrant culture were the top three reasons given as to why people are attracted to work in Ireland.

Director, CareerWise Recruitment Mr. Ken Murphy said he wasn’t hugely surprised to see that Munster is the preferred region in which to live and work for those involved in Life Sciences – “We have a huge amount of the life sciences based here with clusters spread throughout Munster both in the cities and also in more remote areas”. (54% of the 280 respondents said Munster was their preferred location, 35% Leinster, 20% Connaught, 11% Ulster and 11% Other). Seven of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in Ireland have operations in Cork - Pfizer, J&J, Merck & Co. (MSD), Novartis, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences and GSK.

It began with the opening of the Pfizer plant in Ringaskiddy in Co. Cork in 1969. Since then the science industry in Cork and in the greater Munster region has continued to expand

International companies such as BioMarin, Eli Lilly, Stryker, MSD Brinny and Janssen are just a few examples of companies currently making multi-million Euro investments in the southern region as they continue to expand and grow into the future.

“They know the experience and the skills set is here, that the costs are competitive (e.g. 30% lower residential rental costs in Cork v Dublin, less than 50% of the price for an equivalent office rental accommodation) and the contacts and know-how is here”.

With such significant investment there comes a high demand for skilled pharma talent and Ken said the need for people skilled in automation, quality engineering and process engineering is particularly high. Currently there are four large scale Biotech projects underway in Cork with MSD in Brinny (€350m), Janssen Biologics in Ringaskiddy (€500m), Eli Lilly in Kinsale (€300m) and BioMarin in Ringaskiddy (€80m). These projects will result in over 1,500 new jobs for the region.

Limerick was dealt a blow when Dell announced its closure in 2009 but it is firmly back in the spotlight with the recent announcement from Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. They recently announced plans to employ over 600 people at a new €160m facility at the National Technology Park, Castletroy, Limerick by 2021.

Also, Regeneron, a US biotech that arrived in 2014 is joining Limerick’s growing cluster of multinationals which includes life sciences giants Johnson & Johnson’s Vistakon and Stryker Corporation. French global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi have invested millions into their Waterford campus.

BioMarin International Ltd. recently announced a €38 million investment in a new drug product filling project at its Shanbally, Co. Cork facility – the company’s only manufacturing plant outside of the United States. In the electronics sector, Kostal Group continues to be a big employer at its manufacturing plants in Mallow, Co. Cork and in Abbeyfeale in Co. Limerick.

There is huge investment in the development of R&D facilities here. US-based medtech company Stryker just a few weeks ago announced it is to invest more than €200 million at research and development in three of its Cork facilities. DePuy Synthes recently announcing a €36 million investment in ground-breaking R&D projects at their Innovation Centre in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Agilent Technologies Ireland opened its purpose-build R&D extensions to its Little Island facility.

What is clear he said is that Munster continues to attract more of the manufacturing-based & R&D industry while Dublin is home to more of the financial services firms and to IT services companies.

In terms of jobs Ken says there are wonderful opportunities for those involved in data analytics, software and electronic engineering, science, finance, HR support, quality management, supply chain management, IT and computing, food and agri-business.

Ken says apprenticeships and trades are routes becoming more relevant. “We have seen a huge shortfall in plumbers, electricians, mechanical technicians and car mechanics. Many are getting work now in the construction sector, but they can be hired into manufacturing with the multi-nationals too”.

It is a good time he said for graduates in IT and food science and there are excellent opportunities he said with companies like Kerry Foods, Dairygold, Danone and Glanbia to mention just a few.

When searching for jobs recruitment agencies he said are still key. CK and CareerWise advertise most of their jobs on Irish Jobs, Indeed and CV Library but to get access to the jobs before the rest of the world it helps if you have a relationship with a recruiter. They can contact you before a job is even advertised to the market. Some recruiters such as CareerWise also have LI Recruiter licences that are only available to recruitment firms. These licences give a much larger network of clients and candidates, which in turn give you a wider job search.

“Life Sciences is a buoyant job market, so ensure that your experience is on your CV and LinkedIn profile and that it stands out”.