News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

M&S to review all operations as profits slide

M&S to review all operations as profits slide
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Marks and Spencer has said it will review its business model and look to reinvent itself in light of the Covid-19 disruption and a 21% drop in annual profit.

It said the fallout effects from the pandemic will indelibly change its business.

Pre-Covid, the retailer was in the middle of a cost-cutting and store closure turnaround plan. It intends to accelerate that and significantly enhance its online approach to core lines like clothing, houseware and food.

The company warned that life “will never be the same again”.

The company said it will continue replacing ageing stores and accelerate a shift in its relationship with landlords.

M&S has 18 stores in the Republic, but did not comment on any specific plans for its operations here.

"Like any major retailer, we review our business on a continuous basis to ensure we are serving customers in the best possible way," a company spokesperson said.

Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March fell by 21.2% to £403.1m (€451m) and group revenue was down by nearly 2% at £10.2bn.

However, in the last three weeks online sales grew 20% year-on-year. Also, in the first six weeks of its new financial year M&S has outperformed its initial Covid-19 assumption of a 70% clothing and homeware decline and a 20% hit to food sales through to July.

However, it expects a Covid-19 impact to remain for the duration of its current financial year, up to the end of next March.

READ MORE

Unions vow to fight Ryanair pay cuts claiming bosses expect quick recovery after pandemic

M&S’s partnership with online supermarket Ocado, which will see it launch an online food service for the first time in September, provided an opportunity to “turbocharge” the group’s digital capability, M&S’ CEO Steve Rowe said.

“Marks and Spencer did not have its troubles to seek prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, and the crisis has only made matters worse,” said Brewin Dolphin analyst Alasdair Ronald.

“Management appears to acknowledge the seismic changes it now faces, implementing a substantial cost-cutting programme and re-balancing the overall business.

"These moves, combined with greater liquidity headroom, may help stabilise Marks and Spencer through one of the most challenging periods in its history, but there are likely to be more bumps in the road ahead,” he said.

“The better news is in food, where the early indications are that the deal with Ocado Retail is already bearing fruit; albeit, this is tempered by expectations of a £400m fall in revenue," he said.

On a wider note, expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating further across Europe, despite a gradual easing across the continent of lockdowns aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies listed on the pan-European Stoxx-600 are now expected to report a decline of 48.4% in second-quarter earnings, down from a drop of 46.7% forecast the week before.

Additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

Clayton Hotels owner could burn through €12m per month in worst case scenario - analyst

More on this topic

Musgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vitalMusgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vital

Debenham's workers prepared to block trucks removing stock from storesDebenham's workers prepared to block trucks removing stock from stores

Aldi planning new store openings in Shannon and Limerick as €160m investment programme rolls onAldi planning new store openings in Shannon and Limerick as €160m investment programme rolls on

Retail sales could plummet 40% more after initial reopening boostRetail sales could plummet 40% more after initial reopening boost


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Facebook launches Shops as new online retail space for small businessesFacebook launches Shops as new online retail space for small businesses

Flogas-owner DCC enters electricity market and sees no Covid profit hitFlogas-owner DCC enters electricity market and sees no Covid profit hit

BoI chief tells shareholders bank 'will look at tactical and strategic solutions' to further reduce costsBoI chief tells shareholders bank 'will look at tactical and strategic solutions' to further reduce costs

Offshore oil and gas firms anxious about Government formation talksOffshore oil and gas firms anxious about Government formation talks


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »