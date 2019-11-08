News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Mothercare UK starts closing down sale in 79 stores; Irish outlets unaffected

Mothercare UK starts closing down sale in 79 stores; Irish outlets unaffected
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 07:04 AM

A closing down sale at Mothercare's UK stores is starting today.

Goods are expected to be significantly reduced as the baby and maternity retailer prepares to close all 79 UK stores.

The baby and maternity retailer is clearing stock after appointing administrators this week.

The new administrators said it will close all of Mothercare's 79 shops in the UK, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

It came as Mothercare revealed it was holding last-ditch talks with potential partners as it battles to keep its brand in the UK and had raised £3.2m from shareholders.

Mothercare Ireland has said it will "continue to trade as normal" - its 14 shops are unaffected by the status of the UK outlets.

More in this Section

Boris Johnson makes NI trade pledge as he highlights Brexit dealBoris Johnson makes NI trade pledge as he highlights Brexit deal

Carney says Bank of England rate cuts will be considered if political turmoil continues in the UKCarney says Bank of England rate cuts will be considered if political turmoil continues in the UK

Otterbox opens new European HQ in CorkOtterbox opens new European HQ in Cork

Irish Examiner launches Munster Business Hub Irish Examiner launches Munster Business Hub


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »