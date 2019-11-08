Mothercare UK starts closing down sale in 79 stores; Irish outlets unaffected

A closing down sale at Mothercare's UK stores is starting today.

Goods are expected to be significantly reduced as the baby and maternity retailer prepares to close all 79 UK stores.

The baby and maternity retailer is clearing stock after appointing administrators this week.

The new administrators said it will close all of Mothercare's 79 shops in the UK, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

It came as Mothercare revealed it was holding last-ditch talks with potential partners as it battles to keep its brand in the UK and had raised £3.2m from shareholders.

Mothercare Ireland has said it will "continue to trade as normal" - its 14 shops are unaffected by the status of the UK outlets.