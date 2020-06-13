News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Mothercare enters liquidation in Ireland closing all its stores

Mothercare enters liquidation in Ireland closing all its stores
The company employed almost 200 people across retail, warehouses and administration.  Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Alan Healy
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Mothercare's 14 stores in Ireland will not reopen after the company was placed in liquidation due to the impact of Covid-19.

The company employed almost 200 people across retail, warehouses and administration.

In the UK, Mothercare had already closed all its stores in January after 59 years in business with the loss of 2,500 jobs. The Irish franchise was separate and continued to operate and posted profits of €105,768 on revenues of €28.5m in the 12 months to the end of March.

However in a statement this morning the company said: "Mothercare Ireland has taken the difficult decision to place the company into liquidation and as a result we have ceased trading with immediate effect."

"When Covid-19 began to spread in Ireland no one knew the scale of the impact that this would have. The impact on our business to date is unprecedented and what has become clear over the recent weeks is that store sales are going to be seriously impacted whilst social distancing measures are in place in the short term and longer term as consumer habits permanently change. When we factor this in coupled with issues we have in our supply chain, the business will sustain significant losses this year and will continue to do so into the future."

Mothercare Ireland was set up in 1992 by David Ward, who had previously run the BHS, Habitat, and Mothercare businesses in Ireland for the Storehouse Group.

"As a family business, it is devastating news for the entire team. Whilst we've tried to keep our teams as up to date as possible through these challenging times, it's still a huge shock."


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Decision deferred on €1.64bn Perrigo tax assessmentDecision deferred on €1.64bn Perrigo tax assessment

How to extend wifi down to your back gardenHow to extend wifi down to your back garden

Ryanair and IAG start legal action over Covid quarantine lawsRyanair and IAG start legal action over Covid quarantine laws

US consumer mood perks up despite country's slump into recessionUS consumer mood perks up despite country's slump into recession


Lifestyle

As dusk fell at Clarke’s Road in the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane on a chilly and blustery Thursday night, a scene that might have caused alarm a short few months ago began to unfold. Five men wearing hazmat suits, safety goggles and masks emerged from vans parked at the local green.Midsummer Moments: Corcadorca Theatre makes 'Contact'

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »