Most London business leaders believe HS2 is too expensive – survey

Most business leaders in London believe the HS2 high-speed rail project costs too much and will cause too much disruption while being built, a study suggests.

A survey of 500 businesses in the capital indicated that only two out of five believe the line would boost the UK economy.

The London Chamber of Commerce said its poll found that nearly three quarters of business leaders think HS2 costs too much and two thirds feel its construction has or will cause too much disruption. Construction work at Old Oak Common, in west London, where underground platforms for HS2 will link with Elizabeth line (Crossrail) trains, to Heathrow and central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Almost half did not believe that HS2 was necessary.

Peter Bishop, chief executive of London Chamber of Commerce, said: “With nearly three quarters of businesses voicing concern about the growing cost of the project, this new polling will be of significant interest to the ongoing Government review.

“It is important to note that London businesses see merits in the project for both London and the UK.

“However, majority concern about its necessity, costs and disruption, leave a clear challenge for the promoters of the project to effectively convey that the project is worth its mounting cost.”