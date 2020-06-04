Mortgage approvals fall more than 40% in April

The number of mortgages approved by banks in April fell by more than 40% as Covid-19 impacted the income of potential home buyers

Figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show a total of 2,200 mortgages were approved in April valued at €525 million. This compares with 4,109 mortgages approved in the same month last year.

Of the new loans approved, 1,034 (47%) were for first-time buyers while mover purchasers accounted for 528 (24%). The value of mortgage approvals fell by 40.3% month-on-month fell by 43.6% year-on-year.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive, BPFI said the drop off in activity was expected as the medium-term impact of Covid-19 takes effect and said they expect a similar fall in mortgage drawdowns this quarter.

“During this period it will be necessary for both lenders and borrowers to take a realistic and pragmatic approach given the change in individuals’ financial and employment circumstances. This is ultimately in the best interest of the customer and to ensure that borrowers can afford the loans they take out," he said.

The Irish Examiner reported last month on prospective homebuyers being unable to drawdown their approved mortgage because they were in receipt of the State's Covid-19 wage subsidy.

However, Mr Hayes said it was clear that lenders are continuing to approve new applications despite the current economic and physical restrictions caused by the pandemic.