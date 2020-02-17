News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

More weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not Roundup

More weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not Roundup
By Bloomberg
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 07:00 PM

The first US trial over a herbicide called dicamba has landed Bayer and its German rival BASF with another potentially multi-billion problem.

Jurors in federal court in Cape Girardeau awarded $265m (€245m) on Saturday to a Missouri farmer who blamed the herbicide for destroying his peach orchards.

The companies now face more than 140 lawsuits over allegations that dicamba wreaked havoc across the Midwestern US when it drifted onto crops that weren’t engineered to resist it.

While two German industrial giants are involved, the focus is set to fall on Bayer, already seeking to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming exposure to its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Both dicamba and Roundup are produced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018.

The loss heaps more pressure on Bayer chief executive Werner Baumann, who staked his career on the $63bn (€58bn) takeover of Monsanto.

Last April, after a couple of Roundup trial losses, Mr Baumann became the first CEO of a major German company in decades to lose a shareholder confidence vote.

Activist investor Elliott Management later announced the purchase a stake in the company, raising the prospect of holders pushing to split up the pharma and agro-chemicals conglomerate.

Mr Baumann, a defender of that setup, faces another shareholder vote in April. Since dicamba is another legacy Monsanto product, the latest verdict threatens to undo Bayer’s recent momentum.

Since June, the shares have recouped about half of the value they lost following the Roundup trial losses. Bayer shares fell 2.5% in Frankfurt trading in the latest session, the sharpest drop in more than four months.

The ruling is “a negative for sure” though dicamba will probably not grow into a headache as big as Roundup, according to Dennis Berzhanin, an analyst at Pareto Securities in Frankfurt.

The company vowed to appeal, saying “there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto’s products were present” on the Missouri farm and were responsible for the farmer’s losses.

BASF said it was surprised by the jury’s decision and would use “all legal remedies available.”

The stock dropped less than 1% in Germany.

Bev Randles, one of Bayer’s lawyers, said the verdict sends a message to all US corporations.

“There is no giant too big,” she said. “Everyone has to follow the law.”

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Oliver Mangan: Euro at 83p is trading at lowest since 2016

WeedkillerTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Trump in fresh warning over Huawei impact on intelligence-sharingTrump in fresh warning over Huawei impact on intelligence-sharing

Ireland needs to generate more homegrown wealth Ireland needs to generate more homegrown wealth

EY: ‘Housing pressures set to persist’EY: ‘Housing pressures set to persist’

Irish firms reach for the starsIrish firms reach for the stars


Lifestyle

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

Cutting-edge animation was paired with the look of an old-fashioned family film for Call Of The Wild, writes Esther McCarthyCall of the Wild: CGI dogs have their day in new Disney adventure

A new exhibition recalls the late entertainer Thom McGinty, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Remembering The Diceman: street performer and social activist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »