More than half a million people receiving Covid-19 unemployment payment

More than half a million people are receiving the emergency Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

Some 591,000 people are now in receipt of the €350 weekly payment, up from 584,000 this time last week.

Speaking at a briefing in Dublin on Monday, senior Government official Liz Canavan said approximately 2,600 people have yet to receive the payment because they entered the incorrect bank details or PPS number.

She said: “The number of people applying online for payments is increasing and going online is the most efficient way of making a submission.”

If you have #COVID19 and you are concerned about any of your symptoms, please phone your GP. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

More than 49,400 employers are now registered with the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Under the scheme, the Government pays 70% of the normal take-home pay for workers earning under €38,000 up to a maximum of €410 per week.

To qualify for TWSS a business must be able to show that it has lost at least 25% of its turnover and is unable to pay normal wages and outgoings.

Ms Canavan said more than 347,000 employees have now received a payment under the scheme.

Senior Govt official Liz Canavan addresses reports of people becoming fed up with restrictions as the weeks go on. "We do know how frustrating it is and we do know people's resolve and patience is waning."

“The cumulative value of payments made to employers under the scheme is now €556m,” she added.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic payment may be extended if the restrictions have to stay in place.