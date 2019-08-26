More than 35,000 days lost to industrial disputes so far this year

Almost 7,700 days were lost to industrial disputes in the second quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

There were three industrial disputes during that period, involving 10,505 workers and three firms, resulting in 7,693 days lost.

That compares to 1,907 in the same period in 2018, according to the figures.

The health and social work activities sector accounted for almost all (98.8%) of total days lost in the second quarter of this year.

A total of 35,108 days have been lost over industrial disputes so far this year.

The total number for 2018 stood at 4,050.