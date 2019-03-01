More than 200 prison officers to be hired this year

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced intention to hire 216 Recruit Prison Officers this year.

Mr Flanagan said the Irish Prison Service is looking for positive role models who can relate to and engage with prisoners, and act with professionalism, tolerance and humanity.

He added that applicants must also have the ability to think on their feet in dealing with situations which require security and control.

He said: "Being a Prison Officer is a very challenging and rewarding role.

"Prison Officers are required to undertake increasingly complex and diverse tasks, balancing the traditional security focussed role with a renewed emphasis on facilitating rehabilitation”.

“Prison staff have the potential and the skills to positively influence prisoners to engage with the many services available in our prisons including training, education and addiction services and as a result makes our communities safer.”

The competition deadline is open and will close at 3pm, March 21, 2019.