More than 150 jobs lost as Rondo Food closes Arklow plant

Photo via Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 05:54 PM

More than 150 jobs are to go in Co. Wicklow with the closure of a dog food manufacturer.

Rondo Food is to shut its Arklow plant at the end of January.

All staff have been offered redundancy packages which exceed the scale of the mandatory statutory redundancy packages.

An information meeting for staff is due to take place in the next few days.

The company said: "We deeply regret this development. For eight years our Irish staff have shown immense commitment in contributing to the development of the site.

"We are very grateful for both their dedication and for our long-standing cooperation with Enterprise Ireland.

"The unsatisfactory economic development and the market situation necessitate the bundling of operations at our largest location in Germany."

