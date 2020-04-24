News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

More older companies apply for insolvency than start-ups - Deloitte

More older companies apply for insolvency than start-ups - Deloitte
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 07:50 AM

More older companies are applying for insolvency than start-ups.

That's one of the findings by Deloitte, which says the number of companies filing for insolvency decreased by 18 per cent in the first three months of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

The group says it is too early to say whether Covid-19 has had an effect on the figures, but do expect over the next three months for more companies to have money woes.

David Van Dessel, from Deloitte, explains why older businesses may be applying for insolvency.

"The number of companies that reach that age bracket, and perhaps it's that point in time where a company moves from being small, to medium, which requires increased working capital, which includes precious resources to expand a business, which creates risk, and they could falling at that risk point, when they go from small to medium."

READ MORE

Irish workers happy working from home, says National Recruitment Federation

More on this topic

RCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviourRCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviour

The Killers confirm rescheduled Dublin gigs for 2021The Killers confirm rescheduled Dublin gigs for 2021

Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'

UK retailers suffer record collapse in sales after coronavirus store closuresUK retailers suffer record collapse in sales after coronavirus store closures


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus