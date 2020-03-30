News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mobile company Three fined €51,000 by the communications regulator

By Aine Kenny
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 02:33 PM

Three, one of Ireland's biggest phone networks, has been fined €51,000 by the Communications Regulation ComReg.

The financial penalty was levied because Three failed to provide some of its customers with contracts on a durable medium, such as an email or letter.

A ComReg investigation found that between July 2017 and November 2019, Three failed to provide 57,147 of its 'affinity plan' customers with a contract on a durable medium, contrary to Regulation 12 of the Consumer Information, Cancellation and Other Rights Regulations, 2013.

These customers had signed up to the contract via JV Facility, who carry out telesales for Three.

The law specifies that customers must have access to their contract on a durable medium, meaning they can easily access their contract in order to understand it.

ComReg noted that this made it difficult for the affected Three customers to recognise and identify the main characteristics of their plan, such as the call, text, data and roaming allowances they had.

The Commission was also concerned that customer’s consideration of their right to cancel the contract, within the statutory 14-day cooling-off period, was hindered as a result.

EU regulations stipulate that consumers have the right to withdraw from a contract made online or by phone within 14 days.

Three has paid the penalty in full and has agreed to undertake a number of remedial measures including contacting the affected customers and providing them with confirmation of their contract including information about the 14-day cooling-off period.

Three has also published a corrective statement on its website explaining how it has contravened the regulations.

