Ministers Humphreys, Breen and Halligan on St Patrick's Day trade missions

Three Ministers are focusing this St Patrick's Day on opening up new markets for Irish companies across three continents.

The Minister for Business Heather Humphreys, Junior Minister for Trade Pat Breen, and Junior Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan are travelling for St Patrick's Day to drum up business with Brexit as a backdrop.

Minister Humphreys is bringing 71 Irish companies on an Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trade and investment mission to Australia and Singapore.

Minister Breen is visiting Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia, where Ireland has recently opened a new Embassy.

Minister Halligan will be in Luxembourg and Paris, to see Enterprise Ireland contract signings worth €2.75m and will meet senior Government representatives and business communities there.