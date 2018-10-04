Minister welcomes 'positive trend' as Live Register sees reduction in long term claimants

According to the latest figures, the number of long term claimants on the Live Register in September was 86,406 marking an annual decrease of 18%.

The figures released by the Central Statistics Office today showed a slight increase in the number of people signing on the Live Register.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the total for September 2018 was 212,600. This is an increase of 0.8%.

In unadjusted terms there were 205,730 persons signing last month which represents an annual decrease of 15.8%.

Reacting to the figures, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said she was pleased to see the "continued trend downwards" in the number of people on the Live Register.

"While today’s data shows that the majority on the register are signing on for 12 months or less, four out of ten are long term employed," said Minister Doherty.

"In my Department, we have significantly increased the volume and efficiency of our activation measures with over 50,000 availing of one scheme or another.

"I hope to see today’s trends strengthen further as we continue to provide the best possible interventions through those schemes and supports which are best placed to allow the long-term unemployed to re-enter the workplace."

Digital Desk