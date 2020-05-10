Minister reassures HSA they 'will get what they need' to oversee Covid-19 compliance in workplaces

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said that extra funding will be made available to ensure that workplaces adhere to public health advice on coronavirus.

Ms Humphreys yesterday launched the Government's Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the Covid-19 restrictions begin to lift. The document empowers the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to close businesses which are found to not be adhering to the guidelines.

However, questions were raised about the ability of the HSA to carry out investigations on top of its existing workload, Ms Humphreys told RTÉ Radio's This Week programme.

"The HSA will need additional resources to ensure compliance with this protocol and we will make them available from existing resources.

"We'll also need to use officers from existing government agencies and departments to work with the HSA to oversee compliance.

They will get what they need.

"The HSA has done huge work in putting together this document in association with employers and unions and stakeholders."

Ms Humphreys said that there will need to be guidelines drawn up for public transport, but said that the document released on Saturday was specifically about what happened in the workplace.

She said: "Employers can only control what happens in the workplace, they can't be responsible for how people get to work.

"There will have to be further guidance around public transport and I know the Department of Transport is considering it. Like everything else, it will be guided by public advice."

Ms Humprheys said on Saturday businesses will also have to carry out a survey of workers to see if anyone is displaying Covid-19 symptoms before they can return to work.

They must also ensure adequate supplies of items such as hand sanitiser, and implement induction training so workers are "up to speed" on public health advice, she said.

Ms Humphreys acknowledged some of the new measures may make some businesses unviable but that health and safety must take precedence.

She added that while some businesses would need to spend some additional money, she hoped they would avail of Government funding.