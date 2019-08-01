News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Minister Bruton, the IDA, and an industry group hail Amazon plan to tap Co Cork windfarm

Minister Bruton, the IDA, and an industry group hail Amazon plan to tap Co Cork windfarm
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton, the IDA, and a wind farm business group have all hailed the announcement by retail giant Amazon that it will tap power from wind turbines in Co Cork.

Amazon said that after a Donegal plan announced earlier this year, it was its second project in the Republic to help feed the growing demand for energy from its data centre facility and bases here, which employ 2,500 people.

The Cork plan involves Amazon contracting to take the 23.2MW power generated by a wind farm owned by Invis Energy, under construction at Esk, and which is expected to supply electricity from September 2020.

“Amazon does not own these projects, but our commitment to purchasing the power and environmental attributes from these projects enable them to be built,” said a spokesman.

Minister Bruton, the IDA, and an industry group hail Amazon plan to tap Co Cork windfarm

Big tech users of electricity regularly contract power from renewable sources around the world. And in the same announcement, Amazon also said it is tapping another wind farm in the US state of Virginia.

Big tech companies have been criticised for their data centres consuming huge amounts of energy. Apple abandoned a plan to build a data centre in Athenry, Co Galway, after planning delays.

Government agencies stressed Amazon’s Irish projects don’t involve public subsidies.

“Under the Climate Action Plan, we are committing that 70% of Ireland’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030. Industry leadership is key to helping us reach this target,” Amazon quoted Mr Bruton as saying in its statement.

IDA executive director Mary Buckley said the Cork plan is “very welcome”, and business group, the Irish Wind Energy Association, said it is “fantastic news”.

READ MORE

Boss of insurer FBD says lessons for Government from Maria Bailey case soon forgotten

More on this topic

Cork wind farm becomes second to be bought by Amazon in IrelandCork wind farm becomes second to be bought by Amazon in Ireland

Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objectionsLarge wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

Plans to erect two offshore wind farmsPlans to erect two offshore wind farms

Government urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investmentGovernment urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investment

TOPIC: Wind Farm

More in this Section

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn dealBoost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decadeUS Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decade

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts

Glanbia drops €550m in stock market value as international sales buffeted amid trade wars ‘setback’Glanbia drops €550m in stock market value as international sales buffeted amid trade wars ‘setback’


Lifestyle

The Cork Puppetry Festival returns this weekend. Siobhan Howe meets the man behind it – Dowtcha founder, Cliff Dolliver.Still pulling the strings of Cork Puppetry Festival

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 1, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

You might shudder, but there’s actually a possibility the new ‘step mullet’ is cool.Is… the mullet actually making a comeback?

Hannah Stephenson consults former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins on how to grow youngsters’ interest in gardeningThe right tools will get children gardening at an early age

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »