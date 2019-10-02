News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mike Ashley’s latest court fight with Rangers arouses judge’s concern

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 07:06 PM

A judge has raised concern after Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and Rangers became involved in another UK High Court fight relating to kit deals.

Judge Lionel Persey said he was “slightly disturbed” about how much court time was being taken up while overseeing the latest of a series of hearings in London.

He asked whether mediation had been considered and told lawyers that he was firing a “little shot across the bows”.

Mike Ashley has been locked in an ongoing legal battle with Rangers for some time (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, has complained about Rangers being in breach of obligations under deals relating to replica kit.

Bosses at the Glasgow football club have disputed claims made against them.

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October 2018 and another round in July.

Judge Persey said, in a ruling made in July, that he had reached no conclusion on how much compensation Rangers should pay.

I am slightly disturbed about how much of the court’s time is being taken up with these issues

SDI has now made allegations about a sports clothing company, the Elite Group, Rangers had made an agreement with – and more allegations about Rangers.

Judge Persey oversaw a preliminary hearing in that latest stage of the litigation at the High Court in London today.

He is due to oversee a further hearing on January 17.

“I am slightly disturbed about how much of the court’s time is being taken up with these issues,” the judge told lawyers.

“This is a little shot across the bows.”

He added: “Has any consideration been given to mediation?”

