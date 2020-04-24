News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group settles €674m Belgian tax dispute

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group settles €674m Belgian tax dispute
By Press Association
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 09:22 AM

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group said it has finally resolved a 674 million euro (£588 million) dispute with the Belgian tax authority.

It said it took the “decision to settle these matters now given the uncertainty” affecting the company’s finances.

Last year, the company’s financial results were delayed after the retail group was hit by the tax claim shortly before its annual figures were due to be announced.

It subsequently split with its accounting firm Grant Thornton, replacing them with auditor RSM in October.

Sports Direct stores are currently closed (PA)
Sports Direct stores are currently closed (PA)

The Sports Direct owner also told shareholders that the company was not “accepted as eligible” for the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

Companies such as Primark owner Associated British Foods have announced recently that they are eligible to join the scheme, which is administered by the central bank on behalf of the Government.

In a statement, the company said: “Frasers Group has taken the commercial decision to settle these matters now given the uncertainty is affecting Frasers Group’s banking lines and its suppliers’ credit insurance where, due to store closures as a result of the current Covid-19 crisis, Frasers Group understands the majority of new credit insurance cover has been withdrawn for the time being.”

Frasers Group, which rebranded from Sports Direct International last year, has closed its stores following the Government-mandated lockdown in response to coronavirus.

Mike Ashley drew criticism from MPs and unions last month after he initially tried to claim Sports Direct was an essential operator for keeping the nation fit in a bid to keep stores open.

He later apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails to the Government and poor communication with employees.

It comes amid speculation that the entrepreneur is to sell Newcastle United – the football club he bought in 2007 – for around £300m (€344m).

Shares in the Frasers Group dipped 2.1% to 231.2p in early trading.

READ MORE

UK doctor who died from Covid-19 pleaded for PPE

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View: Pandemic break for tax exilesThe Irish Examiner View: Pandemic break for tax exiles

Neil Prendeville sued former accountants after he was left with €541,000 tax billNeil Prendeville sued former accountants after he was left with €541,000 tax bill

Neil Prendeville reveals 'enormous worry' after discovering he will be listed as tax defaulterNeil Prendeville reveals 'enormous worry' after discovering he will be listed as tax defaulter

24,000 money laundering and terror financing cases in 201824,000 money laundering and terror financing cases in 2018


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Frasers GroupMike AshleySports DirectTOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

Most vulnerable Irish firms need as much €5.7bn in liquidity to survive Covid-19 lockdown: Central BankMost vulnerable Irish firms need as much €5.7bn in liquidity to survive Covid-19 lockdown: Central Bank

UK economy buckles under costs of Covid-19 lockdownUK economy buckles under costs of Covid-19 lockdown

DataSolutions sees growing technology focusDataSolutions sees growing technology focus

Accountancy firm MC2 rolls out service to help companies speed up recoveryAccountancy firm MC2 rolls out service to help companies speed up recovery


Lifestyle

This week I’ve written out a squat circuit. Squats are a go-to exercise for me.Derval O'Rourke: 'In our new sedentary world, squats offer the best overall workout'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »